Confident Australia Stick To The Same XI For 1st Test Against New Zealand

A confident Australia announced an unchanged playing eleven for the first Test against New Zealand at Perth, going with the same team as fielded for the series against Pakistan. Both Australia and New Zealand square off against each other after having successfully defeated Pakistan and England respectively and will e vying for the second spot on the World test Championship table. Australia's coach Justin Langer said that the side had decided to go with the same XI considering the performance in the whitewash of Pakistan recently. With David Warner looking in solid form along with Marnus Labuschagne at the top, Australia's pace triumvirate - Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins along with spinner Lyon have ensured that the balance is maintained in the team with both ball and the bat.

READ | Virat Kohli: Instances When The Captain Slammed Anushka Sharma's Trolls On Social Media

Australia name unchanged XI for Kiwi Test

Coach Justin Langer said that he would have to be a 'brave man' if he had to suggest a change to the XI after Australia's dominating performance in the previous series. Skipper Tim Paine said that he was really happy with the direction in which the team was heading and lauded the consistent performance of the side with all the players performing well. Paine said the ‘horses for courses’ selection policy might return for the back end of the New Zealand series. Paine also pointed out that the pace trio were doing an extremely good job for the team and that they had reserve pacers in place featuring the likes of Michael Neser and James Pattinson.

READ | FAL Vs DES Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Face Day-night Challenge

Kane Williamson's New Zealand know they need to re-adapt quickly to the nuances of day-night cricket to have any hope of winning the first series in Australia for more than 30 years when this week's opening Test begins. The tourists pad up for the first of a three-Test series in Perth with no warm-up games and in forecast 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) heat, before heading to Melbourne for the Boxing Day clash then Sydney. They have momentum from last week's 1-0 series win against England, but that came on slow and docile New Zealand wickets -- a contrast to the expected much zippier track and pink ball under lights at Optus Stadium. New Zealand last played a day-night Test nearly two years ago against England in Auckland, while the Australians are fresh from thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs under lights in Adelaide last week.

READ | Murali Vijay Pins Comeback Hopes On Ganguly, Calls Him A 'players' Man'

Playing XI

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)