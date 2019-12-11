Virat Kohli: Instances When The Captain Slammed Anushka Sharma's Trolls On Social Media

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The talismanic batsman took to Twitter to wish his wife with an unseen picture from what appears to be their wedding. Sharing a black and white picture of himself with Anushka on Twitter, Kohli captioned the photo "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni star in ODI World XI of the decade (2010-2019)

Virat Kohli's post wishing Anushka Sharma on their second wedding anniversary

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's wish for Anushka Sharma on their 2nd wedding anniversary is simply perfect

On their first wedding anniversary last year, Kohli had shared some more unseen pictures from their wedding and had written, "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever @AnushkaSharma".

Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/eKL9wlpU4R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2018

Kohli has time and again posted pictures with his wife where he has shown his love for her. When fans have trolled her for Kohli's poor performances, the Indian captain has made sure that he hit back at the trolls. Kohli has always been a doting husband, supporting Anushka through thick and thin.

Virat Kohli hits backs at trolls

In March 2016, Kohli tweeted his disapproval when fans trolled his then-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma for his poor performance in the T20 Internationals. The tweet was retweeted over 39,000 times and liked by 1,07,117 users.

Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity pic.twitter.com/OBIMA2EZKu — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli’s birthday wish to MS Dhoni is the most retweeted Indian sports tweet of 2019

Virat Kohli opened up on Farokh Engineer’s statement

When former India wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer commented on Anushka while taking a dig at the Indian selectors, Kohli had come to the actor's rescue as he clarified that she had come for one World Cup game against Sri Lanka and was sitting in the family box where there was no selector. He added that she had come with two friends. Kohli went on to say that since she is famous and successful, so when people took her name, they get good publicity.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni star in the T20I World XI of the 2010-2019 decade