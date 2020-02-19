Virat Kohli Eyes To Continue Red-hot Form In Tests, Warns Kiwis Not To Take India Lightly

Team India has been incredibly dominating in the longer format of the game ever since the World Test Championship commenced, with Virat Kohli & co sitting on top of the table with 360 points to their name. The ODI whitewash might have come as a shock for the Men In Blue but it all changes when it comes to the skipper and his boys marching out in the whites. Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli fired the warning shots for the Kiwis and also gave an insight into how it felt playing in New Zealand. Not that the Kiwis can be taken lightly either, considering the impressive record of Kane Williamson as their captain ever since he took over from Brendon McCullum.

Cricket discipline & team contribution

Speaking ahead of the first test at Wellington, skipper Virat Kohli pointed out that the game discipline and team contributions were the two most essential components for a Test in New Zealand. Virat Kohli acknowledged the grit and testing ability of the Kiwis, lauding them for their efficient fielding and skills with both bat & ball. The crowd also played an important factor according to Virat Kohli, drawing similarities with games played in England and Australia. Virat Kohli said that the team had prepared itself in such a manner that the fitness and concentration levels were such that they could compete with any team in the world.

“It takes a lot more concentration on the field in New Zealand rather than dealing with things off the field and that’s good for the players to be in that kind of zone. We are not the same team that we used to be. We have a very complete squad now,” he added.

Kohli on how WTC has changed the dimension of Test cricket

The Indian skipper said that the introduction of the World Test Championship has made the game's longest format more exciting and that is something that he and his boys have experienced even though they have not played too many matches overseas. Speaking about playing overseas, Kohli mentioned that so far they have only played a couple of games in the West Indies and have not toured Australia as a part of the Test Championship before saying that this is their first away tour since the start of the home season,

