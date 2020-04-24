Coronavirus Strikes Cricket: BCCI-recognised ICA To Offer Financial Aid To Former Players

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) recently pledged to support a few former cricketers who do not have any source of income at the moment due to the coronavirus-induced India lockdown. The ICA, recognised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), made the announcement on April 23. The plan of the ICA is to donate ₹15 lakh from their fund as well as through separate contributions from other cricketers.

Coronavirus India lockdown: BCCI-recognised ICA offer aid

While speaking to ANI, the ICA Chief Ashok Malhotra said that they will be looking after 25-30 former cricketers who have at least played first-class cricket in India. He also added that the help will be provided to those who are above 60 years of age and have no pension or job.

Some of the funds will be raised through the pensions of several ICA officials and the same assistance will be provided to those former cricketers on a monthly basis. He also stated that he has requested other cricketers to donate at least ₹1,000.

Coronavirus India lockdown: Sunil Gavaskar lambasts ICA

A few weeks before ICA’s financial assistance announcement towards former players, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised the association for their decision of issuing pay cuts for Indian international and first-class players. In his column on Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar wrote that the ICA chief should not be speaking for players who are not members of the body when the pay cuts “doesn’t hurt” his “own pocket”.

Coronavirus impact on BCCI and IPL 2020

The coronavirus outbreak in India recently forced the BCCI to postpone the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice. The IPL 2020 was widely dubbed by many cricket experts as an ideal preparation campaign for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Apart from IPL 2020, a three-match ODI series between India and South Africa earlier in March was also indefinitely suspended by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

