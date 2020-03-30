Coronavirus: Cricket Australia Puts New Central, Big Bash Contract Announcements On Hold

In the ongoing battle against coronavirus, Cricket Australia decided that its contracts list announcement for the men's and women's senior teams and Big Bash League contracts will be pushed back to April 30. The Australian government is reportedly considering a six-month nationwide lockdown. It also puts events such as the Men's T20 World Cup and India's tour of Australia in doubt as well.

Cricket Australia contracts on hold amidst coronavirus threat

As per a report by a leading Australian newspaper, although contracts run on a financial year basis until the end of June, the plan has been put on hold for now until the end of April, given the economic uncertainty due to coronavirus. The move made by Cricket Australia was also welcomed by the Australian Cricketers' Association. The report also mentions that at the administration level, Cricket Australia have already begun their preparation for any financial losses if the coronavirus and its impact does not fade anytime soon. The report says that the organisation's executives has taken a pay cut, while a hiring freeze has been put in place. At a state level last week, the South Australia Cricket Association were forced to make 23 staff unessential.

Cricket Australia's announcement of national contracts has been put on hold.https://t.co/SmGGEmaeSG pic.twitter.com/Z3HFZdvVkm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus: Cricket Australia schedule for the upcoming season and T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia's schedule has also taken a hit due to coronavirus. Australia's upcoming tour of Bangladesh in June and England in July is also in doubt after coronavirus has made those parts of the world suffer as well. Apart from these two tours, Cricket Australia will also be hosting the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia in October, while Cricket Australia will also welcome India for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20I matches.

Coronavirus leads to cost-cutting within Big Bash League franchise

Big Bash side Adelaide Strikers recently reduced its operational size due to coronavirus after General Manager Steve Balda was handed the pink slip by the South Australian Cricket Association. According to reports, the Cricket Australia was actively monitoring the decreasing fortunes of the Adelaide Strikers as well as the Big Bash League overall. The Big Bash League was about to enter its 10th season after the completion of T20 World Cup in October this year.

