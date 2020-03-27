Adelaide Strikers Chief Laid Off After Coronavirus Hits Cricket In Australia

Big Bash League franchise Adelaide Strikers' General Manager, Steve Baldas was recently pink-slipped by the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA). The decision to remove Baldas from his position came on the backdrop of SACA’s cost-cutting in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He was among 16 other members and seven contractors who were dismissed by the cricket association.

Also Read | 'Profile Picture Vs Reality', BBL Hilariously Trolls Adelaide Strikers Opener Phil Salt

Coronavirus renders cost-cutting within Big Bash League franchise

The recent downsizing of the Adelaide Strikers made it the first state association in Australia to reduce its operational size due to coronavirus. It is reported that the cost-cutting is connected to the Australian Football League (AFL), that was postponed in wake of the coronavirus crisis. The SACA were initially a joint partner in managing a multi-purpose stadium with the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).

Also Read | James Pattinson Rattles Adelaide Strikers With A Fifer, Removes The First Five Wickets

Both associations are required to pay-off a government-guaranteed loan of A$42 million to the management authority. The managing authority were scheduled to construct a new hotel at the home venue of Adelaide Strikers before coronavirus halted all cricket-related activities across the country. The hotel was supposed to be ready by the time the T20 World Cup commenced in Australia on October 18 this year.

Also Read | AB De Villiers Gets Off The Mark In Style On His BBL Debut Against Adelaide Strikers

Impact of Steve Baldas from Big Bash League

The departure of Steve Baldas from the Adelaide Strikers management has made things further complicated for Cricket Australia (CA). According to reports, the CA were actively monitoring the decreasing fortunes of the Adelaide Strikers as well as Big Bash League overall. Launched in the 2011-12 season, the Big Bash League is scheduled to enter its 10th season after the T20 World Cup in October this year.

Also Read | RCB Superstar AB De Villiers To Decide On T20 World Cup Fate Post IPL 2020

Impact of coronavirus on the IPL 2020

Apart from the troubles in the Adelaide Strikers management, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted several sporting events across the world as well. The highly popular and much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed until further announcement by the Indian cricket board. The upcoming IPL 2020 was dubbed by many as the perfect preparation campaign of several Australian cricketers for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Indulge In Wordplay Ft. Sanju Samson For Coronavirus Safety

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Star Mitchell McClenaghan Mocks UK's Response To Coronavirus