Wahab Riaz Reveals Inside Story Behind Shane Watson Feud During 2015 World Cup

The 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan witnessed the home side (Australia) going onto win the match comfortably by 6 wickets. Chasing a modest total of 214, half-centuries from Shane Watson (64 not out), Steve Smith (65) and Glenn Maxwell's 44* helped Australia complete a relatively easy victory. However, the match is remembered more for the battle between Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz and Australia batsman Shane Watson during the Australian innings. The Pakistan pacer recently spilled the beans over the entire episode.

Wahab Riaz and Shane Watson fight during Cricket World Cup

The Wahab Riaz vs Shane Watson duel during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 quarter-final clash between Australia and Pakistan was a major talking point. While speaking to a leading news portal, Wahab Riaz recalled his iconic spell against Shane Watson and said that it was Shane Watson sledging him while batting that that pumped him up while bowling against him. Wahab Riaz revealed that Shane Watson made fun of his batting when he was struggling against Mitchell Starc and he was really angry because of that.

Remembering the incident, Wahab Riaz said that when he was batting, Shane Watson just came up to him and asked 'Are you holding a bat?' and that is what was going on in his mind. He furthur said that when Shane Watson came into bat, he settled scores with him. Wahab Riaz recalled that while bowling he let Watson know that even he had a bat, but he couldn't touch the ball. Wahab Riaz, in his hostile spell finished with figures of 54/2 in nine overs, but could have had Watson caught at deep fine leg when batting at 4 had the fielder not spilled a simple catch.

IPL 2020: Shane Watson to feature in CSK team 2020

Shane Watson was once again retained in the CSK team 2020 and will part of MS Dhoni's team. The Australian opener has been a vital member of the side, giving strong starts at the top. He even took the team to the title back in 2018 by scoring a century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As per recent reports, the IPL 2020 season looks all set to be cancelled due to coronavirus. Earlier this month, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to April 15 from March 29 to assess the coronavirus situation in the country.

