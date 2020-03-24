Coronavirus: England's Harry Gurney, Stuart Broad Turn Pubs Into Grocery Delivery Centres

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of many cricketing events, due to which cricketers have currently put themselves under self-isolation. While the whole world is struggling to fight coronavirus, athletes have spread the message asking people to keep themselves safe. England pacers Harry Gurney and Stuart Broad, under normal circumstances, would be playing cricket, but in the current scenario, they have decided to help people by saving their jobs.

Coronavirus: Harry Gurney, Stuart Broad contribute towards coronavirus fight

England pacer Harry Gurney re-opened one of his pubs which is co-owned by Stuart Broad since 2016, and has turned it into a delivery service outlet in order to keep the revenue flowing to pay his 20 full-time staff. While speaking to a leading cricket portal, Gurney explained that they started the service back on Monday, when the prime minister said to avoid pubs.

He added that the reason they started doing it was job preservation because they knew that the trade of the pubs was going to pretty much vanish overnight, and they have got people who rely on them to pay their mortgages. They also wanted to find a way to generate income in order to continue paying people throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Harry Gurney also added that he had called a meeting last Monday of all the key management and said to them that he is expecting the pub to get closed down in the next week or two, asking them to be prepared for it. He added that he will do everything he can to not make any lay-offs.

Stuart Broad net worth

According to celebstrendingnow, England pacer Stuart Broad net worth in 2020 is $69 Million. According to leicestermercury, recently the dining area at one of cricketer Stuart Broad’s Leicestershire pubs is being returned into village shop. The village shop is likely to sell the likes of dairy products, bakery products and chilled meals. The decision to do so was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as to keep the business going and to provide a service to the village community.