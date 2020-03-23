BCCI, Indian Cricketers Inspire Fans With Latest Campaign Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In wake of a nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed several cricketing events across the country. The ODI series between India and the visiting South African team came to a halt after a washed-out opening match itself. Moreover, the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season has been delayed until further notice.

BCCI and Nike join hands in the fight against coronavirus pandemic

To fight against the highly contagious coronavirus disease, governments across the world have advised their citizens to stay indoors for the time being. A similar nationwide lockdown is in effect in India as well. Meanwhile, popular sporting apparel and equipment company Nike, recently took to Twitter and posted an inspiring message for fans. The BCCI also took to the microblogging site and posted the same message for the Indian cricket fans by collaborating with Nike. Nike has been the official kit manufacturer for the Indian cricket team since 2005.

Ravichandran Ashwin posts inspiring message for fans

Popular Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also recently took to social media to post an inspiring message for his fans. In his tweet, he urged everyone to unite for a great cause and emphasised on the need of the hour for the same. He also implied that in one way or the other, we are all part of the same team in tackling the coronavirus.

