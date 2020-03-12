IND Vs SA: Gautam Gambhir Slams Critics For Targeting Virat Kohli's Poor Showing In NZ

Tem India comes into the three-match ODI series against South Africa after losing the ODI and two-match Test series against New Zealand (0-3 and 0-2) respectively. The Men in Blue will look to leave behind the crushing defeats and concentrate on the upcoming series. Despite the crushing loss to the Kiwis, former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the negative reactions towards Virat Kohli were harsh. Gambhir felt the team missed the services of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir speaks on Virat Kohli criticism

In a column written for a leading media publication, Gautam Gambhir said that he was once again disappointed by the way critics went after Virat Kohli and his men after the 2-0 Test series loss against New Zealand. In his column, Gautam Gambhir wrote he was disappointed about how everything was questioned, right from the team selections, the atmosphere in the dressing room, Jasprit Bumrah’s sharpness, or the lack of it, and even Virat Kohli’s eyesight. He felt that in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the dependency on Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane was way too much, and in the end, it was the conditions that proved challenging.

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa live streaming

The India vs South Africa live streaming of the 1st ODI which will be played on March 12 is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. For India vs South live streaming online one can log onto Hotstar and JioTV for live coverage.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Dharamshala Weather for IND vs SA ODI

The weather conditions suggest heavy rainfall during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover between 8°C and 12°C.

IPL 2020: IPL Governing council to decide the tournament's fate

According to the latest report, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council will hold a meeting regarding the IPL's future on Saturday in the nation's financial capital, Mumbai. It is being reported that the easiest way to mitigate the risks posed by the Coronavirus epidemic is to hold IPL 2020 behind closed doors for the first 15 days of the tournament. This is perhaps the simplest decision that the IPL GC can take as shortening or moving the tournament will adversely affect the cricket calendar.