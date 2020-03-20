Coronavirus: Australia Could Lose $174m If India Don't Play 2020 Test Series Down Under

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normalcy and has brought the world to a standstill. All marque sporting events across the world have been suspended at the moment. The COVID-19 has put the entire world into a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, gyms, offices have also been shut down.

Cricket has been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic as all international as well as domestic fixtures have been called off. With the cancellation of sporting events, however, also comes a financial crisis.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises prepared to quarantine overseas players in coronavirus crisis: Report

Cricket Australia would suffer huge losses if the India-Australia series gets called off

T20 tournaments, as well as international series, have been called off. This has resulted in significant losses to cricket boards across the globe. India will tour Australia later this year and there is a possibility that the high-profile Test series gets affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The India-Australia Test series is one of the most anticipated Test series and it holds great importance as far as the World Test Championship is concerned.

ALSO READ | BCCI set to lose ₹3,869.5 crore in broadcast revenues if IPL 2020 gets cancelled due to coronavirus: Report

However, if the India-Australia Test series gets called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia is set to incur a loss of AUD $300 million ($174 million), what would be a real setback for the cricket board. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said this week that the world is in uncertain times and it is difficult to project precisely what will transpire over the next couple of months. However, he added that they will be working through with advice from experts, externally as to what are the various scenarios that are plausible, how likely are they, and how would they plan to deal with each of them.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma hits out at trolls mocking coronavirus

IPL 2020: BCCI to incur heavy losses if IPL 2020 gets cancelled

The Indian Premier League (IPL), being a massive revenue-generating stream, could land a heavy blow on BCCI's financial plans for the year ahead. According to new figures that have emerged in a report, the BCCI could face losses amounting to ₹3,869.50 crores. These losses would come in the form of the broadcast and digital revenues that the BCCI was supposed to earn from sponsors. It was even reported that one of the IPL's primary broadcasters sold off most of their advertising spots for the IPL, two months ahead of the tournament's original starting date.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketers joining IPL 2020 and The Hundred in doubt

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA INSTAGRAM