IPL Is The 'mehfil' That Has Overtaken The West For A Cricketer's Education: Harsha Bhogle

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. He is also nicknamed as the 'Voice of Cricket'.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed: MS Dhoni displays rare wicketkeeping drills in CSK nets, watch video

On Thursday, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter where he uploaded a few videos from a Hyderabad-based event back in December 2019. In one of the videos, Harsha Bhogle is seen talking about the emergence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and how it has taken all the spotlight away from the West. He emphasized on how cricketers who previously used to wish of playing in counties in England.

Harsha Bhogle speaks about the influence of IPL on world cricket

Sorry, longish clip. On why cricket education is increasingly being completed travelling east, to the IPL, where the norm was to travel west. pic.twitter.com/VXUBoqhfCG — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 19, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus: SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma hits out at trolls mocking coronavirus

He spoke on how IPL is sought after by all foreign players as its the finest cricket festival which is an amalgamation of ideas and thoughts. He cited an example of how a young cricketer gets an opportunity to share the dressing room with the likes of legendary players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He also gave examples of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who have previously spoken highly of the IPL.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed: Franchises prepared to quarantine overseas players in coronavirus crisis: Report

Harsha Bhogle called the IPL a giant 'Mehfil' which means a huge gathering. He said the IPL provided a platform for cricketers to learn things from experienced and legendary players. Harsha Bhogle also spoke on how cricket education was now completed in the East after playing the IPL which was not the case earlier as players in the past looked upto English county cricket for the same. The clip ended on a funny note as Harsha Bhogle said that luckily China doesn't play cricket and hence the east ends in India.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 postponed Coronavirus pandemic: Australian cricketers joining IPL 2020 and The Hundred in doubt

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM