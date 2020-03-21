Harsha Bhogle Calls Test Cricket 'closest Thing In Sport That Comes Near To Life': Watch

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. He is also nicknamed as the 'Voice of Cricket'.

On Saturday, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and uploaded a video from a Hyderabad-based event back in December 2019. He spoke about Test cricket and the importance of the second innings. Bhogle even went to compare the sport as the 'closest thing to life.'

Harsha Bhogle Twitter video sees him uniquely compare second innings with life

Shirt clip. On test cricket and a second innings. pic.twitter.com/og5jinCpFo — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 21, 2020

In the video, Harsha Bhogle is seen speaking about Test matches. He mentioned specifically about the two innings of a Test match because he feels the second innings is getting out of fashion. Harsha Bhogle explained the importance of second innings by saying that we always get a second chance in life when we make a mistake. He added that if someone doesn't do well in his 10th standard exam, he always has a second chance of redeeming himself in the 12th standard exam.

Harsha Bhogle also said that there are very few people who are not fortunate to get a second chance. He gave an example of India's legendary batsman Gundappa Viswanath by saying that the 71-year old had got out for a duck in the first innings of his debut Test match. But he got a second chance in the second innings where he scored 137. He added that if Viswanath had not gotten the second chance, India would have perhaps missed out on such a genius cricketer.

Harsha Bhogle concluded saying that this is why he loves Test match cricket because everyone has the opportunity to redeem themselves as they always get a second chance.

IPL 2020: IPL postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Harsha Bhogle was set to have the IPL 2020 as his next assignment. However, the IPL 2020 has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic spreading its tentacles in India and other cricketing countries as well. The fate of this year's edition will be decided on Tuesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after having a conference call with all the franchise owners.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM