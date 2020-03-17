Coronavirus Pandemic Affects English County Cricket As 6 Surrey Players Undergo Isolation

While international cricket tours have been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, players from England's county cricket club Surrey have put themselves under self-isolation as a precautionary measure related to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement regarding the same was made by Surrey Cricket on Monday (March 16), while not revealing the names of the players.

Surrey players take precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic

Surrey in its statement said that self-isolated players have not reported symptoms of the coronavirus pandemic disease, but due to close proximity, they have all been instructed to stay at home this week. The statement further said that the six players will not be named at this point, while the rest of the squad will continue to train in the gym and Ken Barrington Centre at The Kia Oval. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Surrey will continue their preparations to play their pre-season fixtures against Sussex which is scheduled to start on April 2.

Meanwhile, the international players are set to re-join the team for training next week. Sam Curran, Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope have returned from Sri Lanka following the cancellation of the two-Test series while Jason Roy is returning from his stint in the PSL.

ECB being back players from Sri Lanka following coronavirus pandemic

Recently ECB called back all the players who were touring Sri Lanka to play in the Test series due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was announced while the English cricketers were playing the second day of their final warm-up fixture in Colombo. Later on, in its statement, ECB said that after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket due to the global outspread of coronavirus, the board made the decision to bring back the players to the UK. It further said that the physical and mental wellbeing of England cricketers and support teams was of utmost importance.

