Coronavirus Pandemic: Australia Worry About Securing Cash Reserves Ahead Of T20 World Cup

The ongoing panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic has already impacted many sporting events across the world. In cricket itself, the India vs South Africa and Australia vs New Zealand ODI series got were postponed until further notice. The impending Test series between Sri Lanka and England was also postponed by the respective boards of both nations. As the threat of coronavirus pandemic looms large, Cricket Australia has started guarding its cash reserves by considering the prospects of long-term sporting shutdowns.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces CSK To Call Off Training Camp

Coronavirus pandemic causes Australia to guard its reserves

Australia is scheduled to host the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2020. While the tournament is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15, there is no saying about the extent of the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the sporting world. Considering the situation at hand, Cricket Australia has cancelled the Sheffield Shield final and awarded the trophy to table-toppers New South Wales.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Australian Cricketers Joining IPL 2020 And The Hundred In Doubt

Quite recently, Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts stated that the board is currently playing out various scenarios. He also said that both Cricket Australia and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be holding the venue operators to their contracts of hosting the T20 World Cup 2020 matches. The attempt to safeguard cash reserves of the tournament is likely to be held soon, according to reports.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: CSK Have Valuable Advice For Fans Post IPL 2020 Postponement

Coronavirus Pandemic causes IPL 2020 to be postponed

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has also put the availability of Australian cricketers in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season under doubt. The much-anticipated IPL 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and is now scheduled to commence from April 15 instead of March 29.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Coronavirus Pandemic Forces RCB To Suspend Training Camp Scheduled For March 21