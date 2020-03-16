Coronavirus Pandemic: CSK Have Valuable Advice For Fans Post IPL 2020 Postponement

Following the massive Coronavirus pandemic, IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suspended their training camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season until further notice. While the overseas players are already travelling back home, the Indian contingent comprising of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu and veteran MS Dhoni were among the few big names who were training at the venue. Following the suspension of practice sessions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Chennai Super Kings, in a recent tweet have asked fans to be safe.

Coronavirus pandemic: CSK tweet for IPL 2020 fans

Recently CSK skipper MS Dhoni left the camp after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed to April 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On his way, the former Team India skipper was seen signing autographs for fans. The Chennai Super Kings took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted about the Coronavirus pandemic.

Play while you play, work while you work, safety over everything else. Take all precautions against #COVIDー19. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5xjdEMugg6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 16, 2020

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 CSK training camp suspended due to Coronavirus

Recently, a statement was released by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Secretary R S Ramaswamy saying that the CSK training camp stands suspended from March 14 onwards. The statement was released just a few hours after the announcement of IPL postponed date by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision taken by the BCCI is a precautionary measure against the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings team 2020

CSK retained the core of the 2019 IPL side for their IPL 2020 season. They also made some smart buys during the IPL 2020 Auction. The Chennai franchise signed young English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pace ace Josh Hazlewood as their overseas players. They also acquired the services of Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishore.

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma

