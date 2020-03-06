MS Dhoni Back! Watch Him Hit Five Straight Sixes In CSK Net Practice

MS Dhoni does not seem to take his net sessions lightly. He once again proved it during CSK's latest practice session where he made his bat do the talking and showed the cricket fans what they are about to witness on March 29 when the three-time winners kickstart their campaign against title-holders Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

MS Dhoni hits five consecutive maximums

Dhoni meant business when he was all padded up and was seen striking the ball with great force while he was inside the nets. What stood out during his net session was that he hit five straight sixes as his Indian team-mates, who were also a part of Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla looked on. Even though a couple of shots did not come off from the middle of the bat but, there was enough power in them to clear the distance. The video was also posted on social media. Watch it right here.

BALL 1⃣ - SIX

BALL 2⃣ - SIX

BALL 3⃣ - SIX

BALL 4⃣ - SIX

BALL 5⃣ - SIX



ஐந்து பந்துகளில் ஐந்து சிக்ஸர்களை பறக்கவிட்ட தல தோனி!



முழு காணொளி காணுங்கள் 📹👇



#⃣ "The Super Kings Show"

⏲️ 6 PM

📺 ஸ்டார் ஸ்போர்ட்ஸ் 1 தமிழ்

📅 மார்ச் 8

➡️ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020

READ: SL vs WI live streaming, pitch and weather report and 2nd T20I preview

READ: SL vs WI Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all 2nd T20I match details

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

READ: TIT vs WAR live scores, Momentum One Day Cup match preview, pitch and weather report

READ: Jhulan Goswami says Indian eves can win the World Cup if they stick to this strategic plan