Coronavirus: R Ashwin Begs Fans To Be More 'socially Responsible' During Testing Times

India ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out with yet another message regarding coronavirus. The former Kings XI Punjab captain is asking people to be responsible for themselves as well as the community in these testing times. Coronavirus has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill with several multi-national sporting events getting cancelled or rescheduled following the coronavirus outbreak.

R Ashwin issue message regarding coronavirus

While speaking to a leading media publication, R Ashwin said that India could be a country where the spread of the disease could be very nasty. He said that self-discipline in terms of what we give to the community is extremely low. R Ashwin also said that the country is fighting a common enemy that cannot be seen and believes people will have to stick together to fight the ‘common enemy’ and for that to happen, self-discipline is necessary. Speaking about coronavirus in the country, R Ashwin said that there is an amount of panic that has set in, but so has ignorance. In a country like India, one has to bank on a little bit of luck to evade the virus.

While the cricket season has been temporarily called off, R Ashwin has been keeping himself fit inside the gym in his house. In his interview, he said that he has a cycle and a small gym at home to be in his best shape and he is currently sticking to a diet. He added that the most important thing now is to look after oneself and be socially responsible towards others and the community. Everything else takes a backseat, according to the Delhi Capitals spinner.

IPL 2020: R Ashwin to play Delhi Capitals

With the IPL postponed due to coronavirus, the league will now begin on April 15 instead of March 29. While the IPL postponed is a major setback for cricketers, R Ashwin is keeping himself fit and will be donning the jersey of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 after being traded by Kings XI Punjab. As captain, Ashwin was unable to change the fortunes of KXIP, one of the three teams from 2008 still to win an IPL. The team failed to make it to the playoffs in both seasons despite a few promising performances.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals team 2020

The Delhi Capitals team 2020 will continue to be led by Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer and new players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy and Mohit Sharma will now be joining the team that is yet to lift the IPL trophy. The Capitals will also be home to two major players in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, the former captain of the Kings XI Punjab, was traded to the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 auction and only a few days later, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane was also traded to the Capitals.

