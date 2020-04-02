Coronavirus Relief Support: Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach R Sridhar Donates ₹4 Lakh

After donations by Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and several others in the cricketing fraternity, Indian fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar (R Sridhar) became the latest member to pledge his support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. R Sridhar recently took to Twitter and announced that he will be donating a sum of ₹4 lakh to the cause. The former Hyderabad cricketer has been involved with Indian cricket as fielding coach since August 2014.

Indian fielding coach R Sridhar pledges support against coronavirus

On April 2, R Sridhar took to the microblogging site and announced his support for the nationwide fight against coronavirus. In the caption, he wrote that he will be donating ₹2 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and ₹1.50 lakh to Telangana CMO. He will also be donating an additional ₹50,000 to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

R Sridhar tweets about donation for coronavirus relief support

R Sridhar joins Virat Kohli and co. against coronavirus

Before R Sridhar pledged his support against coronavirus, many former and active Indian cricketers alike also made their contributions towards the cause. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli along with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma donated an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Additionally, other active cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and former players like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir also made significant contributions towards the same. Among cricketers from the Indian women’s team, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj and 16-year old Richa Ghosh also played major parts in helping Indian citizens tackle the coronavirus crisis.

