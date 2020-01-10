'MS Dhoni Right Up There In Terms Of Fitness Alongside Kapil Dev': Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded the fitness levels of former India skipper MS Dhoni as he compared the gloveman's fitness to that of legendary Kapil Dev. Shastri said that the way Dev had no fitness issues during the twilight of his career, Dhoni also won't miss cricket due to fitness out of all issues. Dhoni is on a sabbatical from cricket at present following India's 2019 World Cup exit in the semi-finals.

Ravi Shastri compares MS Dhoni's fitness levels to Kapil Dev

While speaking to a leading media network, Ravi Shastri said Kapil Dev was the fittest cricketer of his time and added that towards the end of his career also, if there was one cricketer who he was sure could have played for another two years, then it was Dev himself. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain took 687 international wickets in what was an unprecedented feat by any Indian fast bowler.

IPL performance key to be in contention for T20 World Cup Squad: Ravi Shastri

When Shastri was questioned about the team selection criteria for the T20 World Cup which will take place later this year in Australia, he was very specific. He revealed that a good performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and playing conditions in Australia, experience and confidence along with other factors would ensure if a player makes a cut to the WC squad or not.

The Indian team is eyeing an ICC trophy for a long time now and that is why Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they pick up a squad, which covers all the bases.

Ravi Shastri makes a huge statement on MS Dhoni

While speaking to a leading media network, Ravi Shastri went on to say that MS Dhoni is finished with Test match cricket and in all probability, he will finish one-day cricket. Shastri then said he reckoned that at his age, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper would probably want to play T20 cricket. Meanwhile, the former all-rounder also mentioned that Dhoni will need to start playing again and get into the groove. At the same time, he also added that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is definitely going to play the IPL and it remains to be seen how his body reacts.

(Image Courtesy: Ravi Shastri Instagram)