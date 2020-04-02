Ravi Shastri Net Worth, Earnings And Commentary On Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Winning Six

On this day, April 2, 2011, Team India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup for the second time in the history. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni's stellar 90s meant India chased down a stiff target of 275 in the penultimate over of the innings. The winning runs came via a monstrous MS Dhoni six, which remains an iconic moment in Indian cricket history even 9 years later. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri was doing the commentary for the match and his words were also etched in the memories of the Indian cricket fans. Let's take a look the Ravi Shastri net worth, salary and the Ravi Shastri commentary for the 2011 World Cup-winning moment.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Smashes Six For India To Win World Cup On Apr 2, 2011; Watch Video

Ravi Shastri net worth: Ravi Shastri commentary on MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six

Before his Team India coaching tenure, Ravi Shastri had a distinguished career in cricket commentary. The former vice-captain last played for India in 1992 and started working as a TV broadcaster in 1995. Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box when India captain MS Dhoni hit the winning six to help India lift the 2011 World Cup, 28 years after Kapil Dev's side had lifted it at Lord's. Here, let's relive Ravi Shastri's iconic coverage of India's World Cup-winning moment.

Also Read: 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Reminisce 2011 World Cup Glory On 9th Anniversary

"Dhoniiiiii...finishes off in style…a magnificent strike into the crowd…India lift the World Cup after 28 years…the parties start in the dressing room…and it's an Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final."

“ #Dhoni ..finishes off in style

a magnificent strike into the crowd

India lift the World Cup once again after 28 years..the party starts in the dressing room and it's an INDIAN CAPTAIN who has been absolutely MAGNIFICENT in the night of the final"-#ravishastri#9YearsOf2011WC 😍 pic.twitter.com/3iNeq5UzFb — Abiram (@Abiram20548001) April 2, 2020

Also Read: MS Dhoni Net Worth, Salary And Real Story Behind '₹1 Lakh Donation' For COVID-19 Relief

Ravi Shastri net worth: Salary and income

The former commentator's main source of income is his salary. Ravi Shastri is the highest-paid cricket coach in the world and rakes in ₹9.5 crore to ₹10 crore as per a leading national daily. According to Celeb Worth, Ravi Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (₹57.24 crore). Shastri's contract was extended post the 2019 World Cup and will run till the ICC T20 World up 2021 in India.

Ravi Shastri net worth: Investments and assets

Ravi Shastri lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai which is valued around ₹11.2 crore according to caknowledge.com. Shastri serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of India Resources Limited while has also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute in the Middle East. The former all-rounder's car collection is modest and only possesses of a Mercedes Benz, Ford and a BMW.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, N Srinivasan Didn't Approve Of Virat Kohli's Selection In 2008: Dilip Vengsarkar