Coronavirus UK: Edgbaston To Follow Lord's By Becoming Drive-thru For NHS Workers

In a fight against coronavirus amidst the United Kingdom lockdown (UK lockdown), England cricket’s Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) recently showed support by lending the parking space of the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for medical staff to treat patients suffering from the dreadful disease. Taking a cue from the MCC, another England-based cricket club pledged to join forces with the National Health Service (NHS) in the fight against coronavirus. One of England cricket’s oldest clubs, Warwickshire County Cricket Club, donated the Edgbaston Cricket Ground to NHS for creating a drive-thru Coronavirus testing station.

NEWS | Warwickshire CCC has donated Edgbaston to the Department of Health and Social Care to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station, which will be used to regularly test NHS staff.



— Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus UK: England cricket pledges support amid UK lockdown

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground is a cricket ground located in Birmingham and it is home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club. The venue is famous for hosting some of the most memorable Ashes Tests and Cricket World Cup matches over the years. The stadium, established in 1882, is one of the oldest cricket venues in England.

Due to the coronavirus-induced UK lockdown, there has been a turmoil from NHS workers for staff to be tested for coronavirus as soon as possible. While there are testing sites in Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, there will now be an additional site at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Cricket Ground. According to a report by an English daily, the temporary facility of the cricket ground will be made available as early as the beginning of next week.

Coronavirus UK: Pandemic strikes England cricket

The UK lockdown continues to be in effect due to the impact of coronavirus. The threat of the disease has already impacted cricketing activities across the country as the entire English home summer was recently postponed by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until further notice. The upcoming English home summer also included the much-anticipated 100-ball tournament The Hundred, which now looks uncertain to go ahead as per its original schedule.

