CPL 2020 Final: TKR Vs SLZ Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will face off against the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the CPL 2020 final on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Both teams - led by West Indian captains Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy - will hope to cap off their impressive campaigns with a win the CPL 2020 final. On the eve of the summit clash, here's a look at the TKR vs SLZ live streaming, how to watch the CPL T20 final live in India and our TKR vs SLZ prediction.

Also Read: IPL Anthem Copied Trend Rules Twitter, Netizens Post Funny Memes To Troll IPL Broadcasters

CPL 2020: TKR vs SLZ prediction and preview

The Trinbago Knight Riders are yet to lose a game in CPL 2020 having won all their league stage matches before breezing past Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final. Like the Knight Riders, the St Lucia Zouks also registered a remarkable semi-final win, bowling out the Guyana Amazon Warriors for just 55 before sealing the chase in less than five overs. The Knight Riders won both their clashes against Zouks this season, winning by six wickets and 23 runs respectively. On current form, Kieron Pollard's side are favourites for the clash and the Zouks will need something special to stop the Knight Riders juggernaut.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Overjoyed As Rafale Jets Join Indian Air Force; Reveals His Favourite Fighter Jet

After 11 hard-fought matches, comes the game of #TheHomeRun that stands between the perfect championship and us. We are ready for the big fight! 💪



Tune in to the TKRvsSLZ #Final live 📺 September 10 @ 10:00 A.M 🇹🇹 / 7:30 P.M 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RRPkrFFsBH — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) September 9, 2020

CPL T20 final live in India: TKR vs SLZ weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba suits the batsmen but both the CPL 2020 semifinals were low scoring affairs. The track offers more help to the spinners than the pacers and one can expect the likes of Sunil Narine and Mohammad Nabi to make the most of the conditions. According to Accuweather, one can expect a full game, with only passing showers predicted for the day. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first as the conditions in Tarouba have traditionally helped the chasing teams.

Also Read: BCCI Might Be Forced To Scrap Entire 2020-21 Indian Domestic Season Due To COVID-19?

TKR vs SLZ live streaming: Knight Riders vs Zouks CPL 2020 squads

Trinbago Knight Riders squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales.

St Lucia Zouks squad

Andre Fletcher (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

CPL 2020: TKR vs SLZ live streaming details

The TKR vs SLZ live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Thursday at 7:30 pm IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL T20 final live in India will be able to do so on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. Additionally, the TKR vs SLZ live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

Also Read: Mohammad Hafeez Snubs PCB Central Contract Worth ₹44,372 Per Month For Youngsters?

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the TKR vs SLZ live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

(Image Courtesy: Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia Zouks Twitter)