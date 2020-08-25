CPL 2020 JAM Vs GUY Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) are all set to lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Wednesday, August 26. Here is a look at the JAM vs GUY live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch JAM vs GUY live scores.

Also Read: CPL 2020 SKN Vs BAR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

JAM vs GUY live streaming: JAM vs GUY CPL 2020 match preview

This is a reverse between the teams that are placed 3rd and 4th in the tournament. GUY hold the psychological advantage over JAM, having beaten them by 14 runs a couple of days back. The match is expected to a cracker with both teams aiming to bag the two points on offer.

Also read: IPL 2020 Set To Boost UAE Economy By $24.5 Million? Analysts Give Telling Prediction

JAM vs GUY live streaming: JAM vs GUY weather and pitch report

There will be no interruption from rain during JAM vs GUY CPL 2020 match. Coming to the pitch, the track at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer an equal amount of help for the batsmen and the bowlers. The team winning the toss will likely look to bowl first.

Also Read: SKN Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and JAM vs GUY live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday, August 26 at 3 AM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app. JAM vs GUY live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Full Schedule Expected To Be Out Latest By August 30: GC Chairman Brijesh Patel

JAM vs GUY live streaming: Squads for JAM vs GUY contest

JAM vs GUY live streaming: JAM squad

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

JAM vs GUY live streaming: GUY squad

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Image Credits: CPL T20 / Instagram