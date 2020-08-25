SKN Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) are all set to take on the Barbados Tridents (BAR) in the first match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Tuesday, August 25 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction, SKN vs BAR Dream11 team and SKN vs BAR Dream11 top picks.

SKN vs BAR Drem11 prediction and preview

Both teams have made a poor start to their campaign and occupy the bottom two spots in the points table.SKR are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings with no points to show for their troubles in the tournament. They have played three matches in the tournament and lost all of them.

On the other hand, BAR occupy 5th spot on the points table, winning just 1 match from the three matches they have played so far in the tournament. While SKN will be looking for their first points in the tournament, BAR will look to win the match and move up the points table.

SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SKN vs BAR Dream11 team, squad list

SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SKN vs BAR Dream11 team: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Imran Khan, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Kelly.

SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction: SKN vs BAR Dream11 team: GUY squad

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr,Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding.

10 matches out of the 33 are done and here's what the Points Table looks like! Which 4 teams will make it to the top of the table?

Watch all the Hero @CPL action LIVE on the #FanCode app. Download now: https://t.co/NhBMDBKbrf



.#CPLonFanCode #CPL2020 #CricketPlayedLouder #CPLT20 pic.twitter.com/JgElrArgOv — FanCode (@FanCode) August 24, 2020

SKN vs BAR Dream11 top picks

Rashid Khan

Evin Lewis

Rayad Emrit

Sohail Tanvir

SKN vs BAR Dream11 team

SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction

As per our SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction, BAR will be favourites to win the match with a decent squad on paper.

Note: The SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction, SKN vs BAR Dream11 top picks and SKN vs BAR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SKN vs BAR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Barbados Tridents/Twitter