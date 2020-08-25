CPL 2020 SKN Vs BAR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) are all set to take on the Barbados Tridents (BAR) in the first match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Tuesday, August 25. Here is a look at the SKN vs BAR live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch SKN vs BAR live scores.

SKN vs BAR live streaming: SKN vs BAR CPL 2020 match preview

This clash is between the two bottom-placed teams in the tournament. While BAR occupy the 5th spot on the points table, SKN are winless in the tournament and are rooted to the bottom of the table. The match is a crucial one for SKN, who need to pick up a win and bring their season back on track to stand any chance of making it to the knockout stage.

SKN vs BAR live streaming: SKN vs BAR weather and pitch report

There will be no interruption from rain during the CPL 2020 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents. Coming to the pitch, the track at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer an equal amount of help for the batsmen and the bowlers. The team winning the toss will likely look to bowl first.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and SKN vs BAR live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Tuesday, August 25 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app. SKN vs BAR live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

SKN vs BAR live streaming: Squads for SKN vs BAR contest

SKN vs BAR live streaming: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Imran Khan, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Kelly

SKN vs BAR live streaming: BAR squad

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding.

Image Credits: CPL T20 / Instagram