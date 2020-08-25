IPL 2020 Full Schedule Expected To Be Out Latest By August 30: GC Chairman Brijesh Patel

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to commence on September 19 in the UAE with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. However, what comes as a surprise is the fact that the BCCI has still not announced the IPL schedule despite the tournament being merely 3 weeks away. Since the BCCI has already revealed the IPL opening and closing dates, many are curious about the full IPL schedule to be released.

ALSO READ | IPL schedule: Suresh Raina sweats it out indoors in Dubai's luxurious hotel room ahead of IPL 2020

IPL 2020 schedule set to be announced by August 30?

According to a recent development, while speaking to InsideSport, IPL 2020 chairman Brijesh Patel said that the announcement of IPL schedule is getting delayed because teams are taking stock of everything, including the recee of the venues. However, Patel assured that IPL schedule will be released before the end of the ongoing week, which is expected to be Sunday, August 30.

The IPL Governing Council members are currently in the UAE along with event managers IMG to finalize all that is required for the smooth conduct of the IPL 2020. The BCCI is scheduled to meet the local officials and authorities in the UAE to finalize everything about the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | IPL schedule: Robin Uthappa looks to defy age at IPL 2020 for making 'dream' India comeback

The IPL schedule is not announced yet but Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma inadvertently revealed about the opening match of the IPL 2020. While paying a tribute to former India captain MS Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket, Rohit Sharma spilt the beans about the IPL 2020's opening game. Rohit Sharma said that he will see MS Dhoni at the toss on September 19, thereby revealing that the tournament opener will see the Mumbai Indians locking horns with the Chennai Super Kings.

One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow.



See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: Dream11 to be IPL 2020's title sponsor; replaces VIVO in estimated Rs 222 crore deal

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have reached the UAE along with their respective franchises for the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is set to commence on September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

IPL sponsors: BCCI confirm Dream11 as sponsors only for 2020 edition as of now

India's top fantasy sports brand Dream11 was named the title sponsor of the IPL 2020. Dream11 replaced VIVO as IPL sponsors after the BCCI had earlier suspended the Chinese smartphone making company's contract as the title sponsor for the high-octane league. Dream11 will now shell ₹222 crore to be IPL sponsors for only the 13th edition of the IPL as of now.

Dream11 won the IPL 2020 sponsorship rights but the fantasy sports company reportedly demanded that it should be automatically given the rights for the next two years if VIVO pulls out in 2021 and 2022 as well. Dream11 offered to pay ₹240 crore each for IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 if VIVO opts out. After the VIVO IPL deal fallout where the Chinese smartphone making company was supposed to pay ₹440 crore per year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was without a title sponsor for the IPL 2020.

According to sources, BCCI and Dream11 negotiated on the conditional three-year bid and the board asked the company to raise the amount considerably for the IPL 2021 and 2022. A veteran BCCI official told PTI that although Dream11 did bid the highest but zeroing on ₹240 crore for the next 2-3 years would not be a wise decision as the BCCI still has their deal with VIVO, which is worth ₹440 crore per season.

ALSO READ | Netizens run meme fest as Patanjali Ayurved enters IPL sponsorship race post Vivo's exit

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM