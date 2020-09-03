CPL 2020 JAM Vs SKN Live Streaming In India, Full Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will face off against the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) in their CPL 2020 match on Thursday, September 3. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the JAM vs SKN live streaming details, how to watch CPL live in India and the JAM vs SKN live scores.

CPL live streaming: Patriots vs Tallahwahs preview

The Jamaica Tallawahs are currently fourth on the CPL 2020 table, having accumulated just three wins in their seven matches so far. A win would ignite their playoffs credentials and move them four points clear of the fifth-placed Barbados Tridents, who have scored four points in eight games so far. Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign, winning just one of their eight matches in the tournament. The Patriots will aim for a win to close the gap for the fourth place on the CPL 2020 points table and push them closer to an unlikely semi-final spot.

CPL live streaming: Patriots vs Tallawahs CPL 2020 squads

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

Jamaica Tallawahs squad

Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul.

JAM vs SKN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba in comparison to the track laid at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain tends to favour the batsmen more than the bowlers. The highest totals of the CPL 2020 have come at this venue and batsmen are likely to dominate when the two teams face off on Thursday. Accuweather predicts that the CPL 2020 clash between Patriots and Tallawahs is likely to be affected by rains, with a 61% probability of rainfall. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers, who can generate some swing with the new ball.

JAM vs SKN live streaming: How to watch CPL live in India?

The JAM vs SKN live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the JAM vs SKN live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20 Instagram, Twitter)