CPL 2020 Match Sees 2 Unique Wicket Celebrations Ft. Rashid Khan And Kevin Sinclair: Watch

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is currently into its crucial stages of the ongoing 2020 season. On Tuesday, September 1, the Barbados Tridents clashed against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 22nd match of the tournament. Interestingly, the match saw two unique celebrations, with one of them coming from Guyanese cricketer Kevin Sinclair while the other one was attempted by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in a hilarious manner.

CPL 2020: Scorecard of Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

CPL 2020: Rashid Khan tries to imitate Kevin Sinclair celebration

Representing Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ongoing CPL 2020 season, right-arm spinner Kevin Sinclair celebrated with a somersault after taking a Barbados Tridents wicket. Interestingly, his celebration was so outright entertaining that even his opponent Rashid Khan tried pulling off the same later in the evening. Barbados Tridents, defending a modest total of 92, got their first Warriors wicket in the form of Kevin Sinclair himself when Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan clean bowled him in the fifth over of the innings. In an attempt to mock and repeat the Kevin Sinclair celebration, Khan hilariously tried and failed in his quest of a somersault.

CPL 2020: Kevin Sinclair celebration vs Rashid Khan’s somersault blunder, watch video

Rashid Khan in SRH squad for IPL 2020 season

Rashid Khan is now slated to represent the SRH franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He will play under the leadership of veteran Australian batsman David Warner and will be joined by his national teammate Mohammad Nabi. Rashid Khan will also be joined by several new SRH recruits like Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Fabian Allen among others. Here is a look at the entire SRH squad for IPL 2020 season:

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Image credits: CPL T20 Twitter