CPL 2020: KXIP Star Sheldon Cottrell Inflicts Super Run Out On Follow Through; Watch Video

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is currently into its crucial stages of the ongoing 2020 season. On Wednesday, September 2, the Trinbago Knight Riders clashed against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 23rd match of the tournament. In the match, Patriots’ pacer Sheldon Cottrell inflicted a brilliant run out on his follow-through in just his second over of the innings.

CPL 2020: Scorecard of Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

The Trinbago Knight Riders are still UNDEFEATED! Congrats and cheers going out TKR 🎉🎊. #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvSKP pic.twitter.com/IJVidMq41F — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2020

Also Read | CPL 2020: KXIP owned St. Lucia Zouks Name INDIBET As Principal Sponsor

CPL 2020: Sheldon Cottrell’s brilliant run out to dismiss debutant Amir Jangoo

Representing St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the ongoing CPL 2020 season, left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell inflicted a brilliant run out in just the third over of the Trinbago Knight Riders innings. Bowling his second over of the day, Cottrell bowled a good length delivery to left-hand opening batsman Amir Jangoo, who in turn, tapped the ball into the leg side for a quick single. However, the 31-year-old pacer swiftly ran across to collect the ball and threw it back to the stumps at the non-striker’s end to dismiss the batsman.

CPL 2020: Watch Sheldon Cottrell’s agile athleticism

Also Read | KXIP, Rajasthan Royals And KKR To Fly To UAE For IPL 2020 On Thursday

Sheldon Cottrell in KXIP squad for IPL 2020 season

Sheldon Cottrell is now slated to represent the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The pacer will play under the leadership of KL Rahul and will also be joined by his national teammates like Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. Additionally, Sheldon Cottrell will be joined by several newcomers to the KXIP line-up like Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi among other cricketers. While the tournament is currently on course to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here is a look at the entire KXIP squad for IPL 2020 season:

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel and Sheldon Cottrell.

Also Read | KXIP Laud WI Import Nicholas Pooran For Hitting 45-ball CPL 2020 Hundred; Watch Video

Also Read | KXIP owned St Lucia Zouks Praised By KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik For THIS CPL 2020 Miracle

Image credits: SKN Patriots Twitter