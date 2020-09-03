IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Takes Top Catch, Shikhar Dhawan Hits Out In The Nets; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After arriving in the desert country in August, the Delhi Capitals squad started their training sessions after undergoing quarantine norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Some of their big names, including Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were recently seen grinding it out in the nets as evidenced from their updates on social media.

Bhaag bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher 🔥😍



Coach @RickyPonting oversaw his first training session with the DC squad today 💙#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/0vc8XTlcTt — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2020

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Identifies His Challenge As Young Delhi Capitals Skipper Ahead Of IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals training routine with Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan

On Wednesday, September 2, several Delhi Capitals players like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were seen preparing themselves for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. While Rishabh Pant was seen honing his wicketkeeping abilities, Shikhar Dhawan was captured in pictures where he was perfecting his cover drives. Additionally, newly-joined Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane was found hitting the ‘sweet spot’ of his bat while batting in the nets.

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane's gruelling nets recital from September 2

Even in slo-mo, @RishabhPant17 ends up taking this catch faster than the time you take to finish reading this ⚡#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/TWwmG1gIu2 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 2, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Reveals Why Delhi Capitals Won't Perform Well In The Upcoming Season

IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane in Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane will all be joined by Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin in their Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 line-up. Additionally, several existing and new overseas recruits like Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Anrich Nortje and Sandeep Lamichhane are expected to arrive later. While the IPL 2020 schedule has not been officially revealed by the BCCI yet, the Delhi Capitals are likely to face the Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in the second match of the tournament, should the board opt to go ahead with the same itinerary as planned for its March 29 launching date.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' New Recruit Daniel Sams

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje Felt 'imprisoned' During Quarantine

Image credits: Delhi Capitals Twitter