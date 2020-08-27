CPL 2020: Pakistan Batsman Asif Ali Attempts To Hit Keemo Paul With Bat; Watch Video

Pakistan cricketers have made it a habit of finding themselves in controversies time and again. Over the years, several controversies have inundated Pakistan cricket and have halted its progress. From match-fixing scandals to ball-tampering sagas, various Pakistan cricketers have tainted themselves and been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Once again, a Pakistan cricketer has made headlines for swatting his bat at an opposition bowler.

CPL 2020: Asif Ali attempts to hit Keemo Paul with the bat after getting dismissed by the bowler

During Match 12 of the CPL 2020 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali did the unthinkable when he swatted his bat at opposition fast bowler Keemo Paul after being dismissed by the bowler. Asif Ali came to the crease after the fall of two wickets. After scoring just 3 runs, the Pakistan international got out in the second ball of the seventh over.

Asif Ali tried to pull a Keemo Paul delivery but it skidded on to his bat and the right-hander couldn't get the hold of it as the ball went to long-on. Chris Green came in running and took a sharp catch diving in front. While going back to the dugout, Asif Ali made a threatening swipe at Keemo Paul. Match referee Reon King was seen in action immediately after the incident. However, the authorities haven't yet announced any punishment for the right-hander.

Asif Ali's action was reminscient to former Pakistan captain and ace batsman Javed Miandad trying to hit Australia's Dennis Lillee with the bat in anger after being sledged in a match in Australia back in the 80s.

Asif Ali hitting with the bat video surfaces online

However, Asif Ali's dismissal didn't prove costly for the Tallawahs as they chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and 2 overs to spare. The Pakistan batsman started the CPL 2020 on a good note as he scored 47 in the first game. However, his form deteriorated as he managed to score a total of 41 runs in the following four innings. Jamaica Tallawahs are currently at the penultimate position on the points table with two wins and three losses to their name. Asif Ali's form will be crucial for them if they are to make it to the playoffs of the CPL 2020.

CPL 2020 live streaming

The CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL 2020 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL