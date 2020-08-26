CPL 2020 BAR Vs JAM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Barbados Tridents (BAR) are all set to take on Jamaica Tallahwahs (JAM) in a league match in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Thursday, August 27. Here is a look at the BAR vs JAM live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch the BAR vs JAM live scores.

BAR vs JAM live streaming: BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 match preview

Even though this is just the initial phase of the tournament, both the teams have had mixed results under their belt coming into the match. BAR have won just 1 match and lost 3 from the 4 they've played so far placing them 5th on the CPL 2020 table. On the other hand, JAM are just one place ahead of them and have 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches. A win in this match will help JAM climb up to third in the CPL 2020 standings.

BAR vs JAM live streaming: BAR vs JAM weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy during the CPL 2020 match between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs. Coming to the pitch, the track at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer an equal amount of help for the batsmen and the bowlers. The team winning the toss will likely bowl first to take help from the overcast conditions.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and BAR vs JAM live streaming

The telecast of BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Thursday, August 27 at 3 AM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app. BAR vs JAM live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

BAR vs JAM live streaming: Squads for BAR vs JAM contest

BAR vs JAM live streaming: BAR squad

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter

BAR vs JAM live streaming: JAM squad

Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

Image Credits: CPL T20 / Twitter