Pravin Tambe Becomes First Indian To Play In CPL 2020, Takes Wicket In 1st Match: Watch

Pravin Tambe's cricketing career has been nothing short of a fairytale journey. Having played club cricket throughout his career, Tambe made history when he made his senior debut at the age of 41 for Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. After seven years in the IPL, the leg-spinner added yet another milestone on Wednesday when he played for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020).

Pravin Tambe becomes the oldest player to play in CPL 2020

The 48-year-old on Wednesday became the first Indian player and also the oldest to play in the CPL 2020 when he was picked in the TKR playing XI against St Lucia Zouks. Pravin Tambe was as one of three spinners alongside Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre to play in the match.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the Mumbai cricketer along with Asad Khan were the two Indian players who had entered the CPL draft earlier this year. Pravin Tambe finished the rain-affected match with figures of 1/15 from just 1 over as TKR defeated Zouks by 6 wickets after the Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) was implemented. Afghanistan cricketer Najibullah Zadran was Tambe's maiden CPL 2020 wicket.

First CPL wicket for Pravin Tambe! Historic moment for this Indian star!

Super excited that we've got the first ever Indian to play in the #CPL!

Pravin Tambe not to play IPL 2020

While most of his TKR teammates will be heading to UAE to take part in the IPL 2020, Pravin Tambe will be returning home as he will no longer be part of the IPL 2020. At 48 years of age, Pravin Tambe became the oldest cricketer ever to be purchased by any IPL franchise when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed him for ₹20 lakh during the IPL auction. However, the BCCI decided later to not allow him to be part of the event since he failed to meet the board's criteria of participation.

Pravin Tambe reportedly participated in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. According to the guidelines set by the BCCI, non-retired Indian players cannot take part in overseas leagues without prior permission. Because of Tambe’s earlier involvement with the Sindhis and Northern Warriors in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the T10 respectively, the cricketer has been reportedly banned from competing in the IPL 2020.

