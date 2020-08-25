IPL 2020, CPL 2020 And Other Top Sporting Events Around The World In September

The COVID-19 outbreak in March had a major impact on sporting events around the world as many of them got cancelled or postponed until next year. Athletes from various sporting backgrounds were forced to go into self-isolation and had to maintain distance from the sporting field. However, athletes are slowly taking the field with various sporting events getting underway without the presence of the fans. Today we look at the top 4 national and international sporting events that fans can look forward to -

IPL 2020, CPL 2020 to entertain cricket fans

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) became the first franchise-based cricket tournament to get underway recently during COVID-19 and the tournament will be entering the final stages soon with the semi-finals to be played on September 8, while the final will be held on September 10.

Following the conclusion of the CPL 2020, fans can then turn their attention towards watching their favourite cricket stars in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which will be played in the UAE this year. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Besides watching the IPL 2020 on live streaming or TV, cricket enthusiasts can also be involved in the competition through mobile gaming and esports platforms such as Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Dream11.

Premier League 2020 and Bundesliga 2020 to get underway in September

Apart from IPL 2020 and CPL 2020, fans will also be treated with football action with the Premier League 2020 and Bundesliga 2020 season. The Premier League 2020 season gets underway on September 12, with champions Liverpool coming up against newly-promoted team Leeds United in the opening weekend of the Premier League 2020 season.

The Bundesliga 2020 season gets underway on September 18 with Bayern Munich facing Schalke in the opening match of the 2020 campaign. However, the match might now be played on September 21 after Bayern Munich won the Champions League on August 23, beating PSG in the final. Borussia Dortmund will now open the Bundesliga 2020 campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach

'Virtual' Boston Marathon

Apart from cricket and football action, fans will also get a chance to be part of the Boston Marathon, which will take place on September 7. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of marathons and half-marathons all across the world. But the Boston Athletic Association recently announced that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event for the first-time ever in its history.

The Boston Marathon will give fans a chance to complete a continuous marathon within a six-hour time period any time between September 7 and 14. Fans taking part in Boston Marathon will also be given a printable finish line and winners break tape to recreate at least some aspects of the traditional race.



Image Credit: Boston Marathon/ IPL / Twitter