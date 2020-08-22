CPL 2020: Indian Brand Paytm Games Named As Jamaica Tallawahs' Title Sponsors

Despite the financial distress due to COVID-19 crisis, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) is still attracting sponsors for CPL 2020 teams. INDIBET and Mobile Premier League (MPL) signed with St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) respectively this month and India's leading gaming platform Paytm Games has also decided to hop on the CPL 2020 bandwagon.

Zouks signed INDIBET as its title sponsor for the CPL 2020 and players, coaches and team volunteers of the St Lucia Zouks will sport the INDIBET logo on their jerseys throughout the event. Along with INDIBET, Zouks also signed a deal with Orbit Exchange and cricketnmore.com. On the other hand, TKR named MPL as their principal sponsor.

CPL 2020: Paytm Games signs with Jamaica Tallawahs

India’s leading gaming destination Paytm Games scored the sponsorship rights for the Jamaica Tallawahs, becoming their exclusive gaming partner for the team during CPL 2020. The Paytm First Games logo will be displayed on the team’s jersey, website and other promotional spots during matches.

Paytm Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta in his statement said that the company is excited to partner with Jamaica Tallawahs. He added that this partnership will help Paytm Games reach a wider audience with various amateur games, Esports and fantasy gaming. Paytm Games recently witnessed an overwhelming response from fantasy cricket fans for the Finland T20 Premier League and Vanuatu T10 League, which were organised in the months of June and July.

Coming to the Jamaica Tallawahs' performance so far in CPL 2020, the team has made an indifferent start to their campaign. After winning their opening match against St Lucia Zouks by 5 wickets, Jamaica Tallawahs lost their second match against Trinbago Knight Riders by 7 wickets. The team will be hoping to do well in their third match against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

CPL live streaming in India

For Indian viewers, the CPL live streaming in India will be available on FanCode by Dream Sports, while Star Sports will broadcast CPL 2020 live on 6 channels. For CPL live scores, fans can visit FanCode as well as the Twitter handle of CPL T20.

CPL 2020 teams and dates

The CPL 2020 features 6 teams - Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents. A total of 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and the final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches. The tournament commenced on Tuesday, August 18 with the final scheduled to take place on September 11. Barbados Tridents are the current Caribbean Premier League champions.

