CPL 2020 To Be Broadcasted On TV And Digital Across 100 Countries For First Time Ever

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 got underway on Tuesday, making it the first franchise T20 tournament to be played since the COVID-19 pandemic cut short most international events in March. Although the Vincy T10 League was played in the West Indies a few months ago, cricket in the country has been boosted further with the CPL T20 live streaming all over the world.

Also read: FanCode Confirmed To Live Stream CPL 2020, MLB For First Time In India

According to a report by InsideSport, the broadcasters for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) have been confirmed with deals with key partners in place in India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada, South Africa, South East Asia, Bangladesh the UAE and across the Caribbean. In addition, the tournament will be live-streamed over Twitter, Facebook or YouTube into 81 countries including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Each game will be shown live, with highlights and digital packages being available to all partners.

Also read: CPL 2020: KXIP-owned St.Lucia Zouks Name INDIBET As Principal Sponsor

CPL 2020 teams and dates

The CPL 2020 has 6 teams - Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents. As many as 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches. Barbados Tridents are the current Caribbean Premier League champions. The tournament started on Tuesday and is scheduled to hold its final on September 11.

Also read: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler & Jofra Archer Excluded From England's T20I Squad Against Pakistan

CPL 2020: CPL T20 live streaming around the world

Coming to the CPL T20 live streaming around the world, countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines and Cambodia will also be broadcasting the event. In the UAE, the CPL T20 live streaming will be on Etisalat, while fans in Bangladesh can enjoy the CPL T20 live streaming on My Sports, GameOn and GP Sports.

Also read: These Pictures And Videos Will Take You Inside Dhoni's Ranchi Luxurious Farmhouse

CPL schedule: Official broadcast and social media channel

The official broadcast of the CPL 2020 will involve Fox Sports showing the matches in Australia, while Sky Sports/BBC will show the matches in England and in New Zealand, only Sky Sports will broadcast the CPL 2020 tournament. In USA and Canada, Willow will broadcast all the matches. In South Africa, matches will be televised on SuperSport, while in the Caribbean nation there will be different broadcasters for different places.

For Trinidad & Tobago, CNC3 will show the match, while in Barbados, TV8 & MCTV will have the live telecast. In St Lucia, HTS will show CPL T20 tournament, while in Antigua and Barbuda, CNS will broadcast the tournament. In Guyana, matches will be shown on E- Networks, while in Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Pan-Caribbean Sportsmax, VC3 and SportsMax are the official broadcast partners. Coming to the social media channels, fans in Asia, Europe South East Asia and South America nation can enjoy the match on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

CPL schedule: CPL Live in India

For Indian viewers, the CPL live in India will be streamed live on FanCode by Dream Sports, while Star Sports will broadcast the CPL 2020 live on 6 channels. For CPL lIve scores, fans can visit FanCode as well as the official Twitter handle of the CPL T20.

CPL schedule

Here's the complete CPL Schedule for the upcoming season of CPL 2020 (All timings are in IST)

(COVER IMAGE: CPL T20 / TWITTER)