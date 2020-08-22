Delhi Capitals Cut Daikin Deal, Name Parent Company JSW Group As IPL 2020 Shirt Sponsors

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is currently scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As franchises take flight for the desert country, the Delhi Capitals line-up is all set to depart for the much-awaited T20 tournament. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently replaced VIVO with Dream11 as the title sponsors for the IPL 2020 season, the franchises are also facing a similar situation during the pandemic-hit economy.

Delhi Capitals co-owners JSW Group become their principal sponsor for IPL 2020

Japan-based Daikin Air-Conditioning were the principal sponsors for the Delhi-based IPL franchise since 2015. However, they recently pulled out of their sponsorship deal with Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 season. Later, the franchise announced that JSW Group will be their sponsors for the next iteration of the tournament.

Interestingly, JSW Group is also one of the co-owners of the Delhi Capitals franchise. Apart from the business conglomerate, the franchise is co-owned by an infrastructural company named GMR Group. The two business ventures share a 50% stake in the franchise. Parth Jindal from the JSW Group is currently the director of its sports arm, JSW Sports. According to sportspromedia.com, JSW Sports purchased a 50% stake in the Delhi Capitals from the GMR Group in 2018 for a reported amount of ₹550 crore ($77 million).

In an interview with Livemint, Parth Jindal said that the JSW Group got a “slight discount” over Daikin because of “no ticket sales” and other biosecurity measures implemented by the BCCI. He also said that JSW Group’s sponsorship association with Delhi Capitals will further help the business conglomerate because "there are few properties that garner the viewership of the IPL."

Parth Jindal announces JSW Group’s association with Delhi Capitals as IPL 2020 sponsor

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020 season

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

Image credits: IPLT20.com