CPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar To Helm Tournament's Hindi Broadcast After IPL 2020 Snub

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has landed himself a commentary gig for the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season. In March this year, the former Indian batsman was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from their commentary panel. Later, it was reported that the esteemed former batsman made an attempt to return behind the mic for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season before the Indian board rejected his request.

Sanjay Manjrekar endorses CPL 2020, announces his return behind the mic

On Tuesday, August 18, a few hours before the launch of CPL 2020, Sanjay Manjrekar took to his Twitter account and announced his association with the Caribbean T20 tournament. In the caption, he confirmed that he will be narrating CPL 2020 action for its Indian broadcasting channel, Star Sports India. He will be joining the commentary team for the Hindi language broadcast. Interestingly, his return behind the mic through the tournament will also be the first-ever instance of a CPL season being broadcast in Hindi.

Sanjay Manjrekar “can’t wait” for CPL 2020 to get started

#CPL20 is almost here & we can't wait to get started!

Tell me who's your choice for the 🏆 & see how they perform, Aug 18 onwards at 7 PM on @StarSportsIndia

Also watch me in the comm box, as we bring all the action to you in CPL’s 1st ever Hindi broadcast! pic.twitter.com/fTecD1H0xu — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 18, 2020

CPL schedule announcement for 2020 season

The CPL schedule for the 2020 season is prepared in a way that it does not cross paths with the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. As cricket slowly finds its place after months of hiatus due to the pandemic, fans are now set to be enthralled with the two high-profile T20 leagues without much gap in action. The CPL 2020 schedule is also prepared in a way through which the West Indies and overseas cricketers can make themselves available in time for IPL 2020. CPL 2020 players like Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Imran Tahir among others are expected to take part in the IPL 2020 season.

CPL 2020: A detailed look at CPL schedule

IPL 2020 dates and venue announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: CPL T20 Twitter and PTI