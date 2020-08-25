CSK 'can't Wait To See' MS Dhoni Smile Like In This Picture, See Pic

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on August 24 took to its official Instagram handle to share a picture of its captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, where the former Indian cricketer can be seen sporting a smile on his face. CSK shared the picture, where Dhoni can be seen carrying his training kit and posing for the camera, with a caption that read, "The smile we can't wait to see!" Dhoni, along with his teammates, has reached Dubai for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to COVID-19 restrictions back home in India.

The picture that CSK shared has garnered nearly 3,00,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being live. Netizens have flooded the post with love-filled comments for "Thala" Dhoni as they can't wait to see him back in action. One user wrote, "Love that smile," another commented, "Eagerly waiting." Dhoni will be out in the park representing the three-time champions CSK from September 19 onwards in UAE. Currently, the entire team and coaching staff are isolating themselves for six days as per the set of rules laid out by the BCCI for the cash-rich tournament to be held amidst the pandemic.

Dhoni's retirement

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain announced his international retirement on India's Independence Day on August 15 as he took to Instagram and posted a short compilation video of his illustrious career with a caption that read, "consider me retired from 19:29." Dhoni was last seen in the Blue jersey during the 2019 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand which ended on an unfortunate note as the former skipper got run-out while saving the match for India. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman now belongs to CSK after saying goodbye to India and will only be seen in action during IPLs that too for another year or so.

