CPL 2020: TKR's Akael Hosein Takes 3-14 To Power KKR-owned Side To Final; Watch Video

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) powered their way into the CPL 2020 final, winning the first semi-final against the Jamaica Tallawahs comprehensively. Kieron Pollard’s men defeated the Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets, as they look to win their fourth Caribbean Premier League title. The Trinbago Knight Riders will now face St Lucia Zouks in the CPL final on September 10.

TKR vs JT CPL 2020 match summary

Jamaica Tallawahs batted first in the first CPL 2020 semi-final. However, Rovman Powell’s men could only manage 107 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Apart from Nkrumah Bonner and Rovman Powell, all the other Jamaica Tallawahs batsmen struggled to get going, with only two sixes being hit in the entire innings. Akael Hosein and Khary Pierre were the pick of the bowlers, picking three and two wickets respectively as TKR restricted JT to a low total in the CPL 2020 encounter.

In the second innings, TKR comfortably chased down the total in 15 overs. Despite losing Sunil Narine early, Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster stitched together a strong partnership, with Simmons scoring a half-century as well. TKR wrapped up the 9-wicket victory with five overs to spare and made it 11 wins from 11 in the CPL 2020.

Akael Hosein the star of the CPL 2020 semi-final

Trinidadian cricketer Akael Hosein was the star of the show for TKR, as he bowled brilliantly to restrict JT to a low total. The left-arm spinner picked up the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood and Mujeeb Ur Rahman early on, as he bowled a wicket maiden in the first over of the CPL 2020 encounter. Ultimately, Akael Hossein finished with figures of 4-1-14-3.

The 27-year-old was also given the Man of the Match for his stellar performance, with his exploits helping him become the Dream11 MVP for the CPL 2020 game as well. After the game, Akael Hossein talked about how the pitch was fun to bowl at, expressing his satisfaction at being able to give a match-winning performance for TKR in CPL 2020.

The CPL final will take place between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Lucia Zouks on September 10 at 7:30 PM IST. While St Lucia haven’t won the competition ever, the Kolkata Knight Riders-owned TKR have won it thrice in the past. Following the culmination of the CPL 2020, several players playing in their competition will also be seen featuring in IPL 2020.

Image Courtesy: CPL Twitter