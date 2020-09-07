IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor David Hussey Appreciates Season 13's Talent Pool

David Hussey, chief mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders has said that he doesn't have a favourite as every squad is "really talented" and has the capability to win the tournament. Hussey, while talking to the press said that he does not think there is any particular franchise as clear favourite in IPL 2020 as every team is "really really talented" and has some very good players, both domestic and overseas.

The former Australian cricketer further added that the upcoming edition is going to be really difficult for some of the players because of the long coronavirus-induced break. Hussey said that many players are training after four to five months of break and will play in a foreign condition too, which might affect their game.

IPL 2020 schedule

The BCCI announced the fixtures for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020 on Sunday that is scheduled to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards and will last for about two months until November 10. Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match on September 23 in Abu Dhabi against the reigning champion Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2020 was due to start in March this year, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to postpone the tournament until further notice. After the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the cancellation of the 2020 T20 World Cup, BCCI got a window to hold it's own cash-rich league.

