CPL 2020: Jamaica Tallawahs Get THIS Unique Offer From Champion Sprinter Yohan Blake

The much anticipated CPL 2020, which started on August 18, has reached its half-way mark. As always, the CPL 2020 has lived up to expectations, providing fans with incredible cricketing action and entertainment. At the moment, Trinbago Knight Riders are leading the CPL 2020 points table with five wins in as many games. The next three positions are occupied by St Lucia Zouks, Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors respectively.

Two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs are at the fifth position while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are last on the CPL 2020 points table. Jamaica Tallawahs are one of the most popular franchises of the tournament, who have some big names within their ranks. However, the team has failed to live up to their name with just two wins in five games. In fact, it's not only the losses but the manner of their defeats that is a worrying sign. Jamaica Tallawahs failed to chase 148 in their last game against the Barbados Tridents as they lost by 36 runs.

Jamaica Tallawahs have a huge fan base and one of their ardent fans, Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake is absolutely livid with their performance. Yohan Blake took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment at the Jamaica Tallawahs' display in the CPL 2020. Yohan Blake posted a video on Twitter where he could be seen wearing cricket gear and doing some shadow practice.

In the video, Yohan Blake also says that Jamaica Tallawahs are stressing him out. Yohan Blake further questions the franchise saying that he can't believe they cannot pass 150. In the end, the 30-year old sprinter sends a message to Jamaica Tallawahs' CEO Jeff Miller to offer his services to play for the franchise.

Yohan Blake is a passionate cricket follower and player as well, having previously played for fun once alongside Yuvraj Singh and fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle at RCB in the IPL.

Jamaica tallawaha is stressing me out i can't believe this. @JAMTallawahs looks like they need me hold on i am on my way @CPL @irbishi @SkySports pic.twitter.com/5Znbfl1Ecq — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) August 27, 2020

CPL live streaming details

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

