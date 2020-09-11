CPL 2020 Winners Trinbago Knight Riders Make Indian Fans Proud On Twitter With 4th Title

Trinbago Knight Riders comprehensively beat St Lucia Zouks in the CPL 2020 final, with Kieron Pollard guiding TKR to their fourth league victory. The Trinbago Knight Riders were in imperious form throughout the tournament, winning all their games. The CPL 2020 final was a special one for Indian fans as well, as both IPL-owned teams made the finals of the competition. While Trinbago Knight Riders are owned by the owners of KKR, St Lucia Zouks are owned by owners of Kings XI Punjab. After Trinbago Knight Riders’ CPL 2020 victory, several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement, with West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo trending on the platform as well.

Congratulations @TKRiders for CHAMPION from @CPL 2020....



All The Best & Many Many Wishes from India..... pic.twitter.com/tyB5MqzYjw — BISWAJIT MUKHERJEE (@BISWAJI48640641) September 10, 2020

TKR win CPL: Match summary of final against SLZ

Trinbago Knight Riders were on song throughout the CPL 2020, with the team putting in an all-round performance to clinch victory in the final. Captain Kieron Pollard led from the front in the first innings, as he picked up four wickets, with St Lucia Zouks being bowled out for 154. In the second innings, it was Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo who guided the Trinbago Knight Riders to an 8-wicket victory, with both the batsman scoring unbeaten half-centuries.

Indian fans congratulate Trinbago Knight Riders' win online

Really happy for Tambe - he was disqualified from IPL 2020 but Venky Mysore and co decided to draft him to TKR in CPL and now he has CPL winning medal. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 10, 2020

After TKR won the CPL 2020 on Thursday, IPL franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were one of the first who congratulated their cricketers, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo respectively for the victory. Both the IPL 2020 teams posted identical tweets for Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, as they congratulated the duo on becoming champions. Apart from the teams, several Indian fans also congratulated the Kolkata Knight Riders-owned Trinbago Knight Riders on winning the CPL 2020.

🏆🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆#TRINBAGOKNIGHTRIDERS @TKRiders



12 Matches 12 Wins.

100% Win record !!!



Comprehensive as always. Unstoppable, undefeatable. Consistent and dominant throughout the tournament. Truly deserving.



Champions of CPL for the fourth time !!#CPL2020 pic.twitter.com/2uKN1431Yn — Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) September 10, 2020

many congrats on becoming the CPL 2020 champions,12 out of 12 gives any sportsperson joy nd happiness,enjoy the moment mie breddaz,champion spirit,blessings frm above@DJ Bravo@SRB@TKR https://t.co/Ch0Fsf95TP — kudakwashe (@kdmunyede) September 11, 2020

A fan also paid tribute to the 48-year-old Pravin Tambe, who won the CPL 2020 with TKR after being disqualified from the IPL 2020. Fans also paid a tribute to Trinbago Knight Riders’ unbeaten run, as Kieron Pollard’s men won all of their 12 CPL 2020 matches. One fan while congratulating Trinbago Knight Riders also credited coach Brendon McCullum for helping the side during CPL 2020. The fan also predicted that just like McCullum guided TKR to victory in CPL 2020, the coach will also help KKR win their third IPL title this season.

With the CPL 2020 now over, attention of the Indian fans will now turn to the IPL 2020. Many players playing in the CPL 2020 like Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard etc.,will now be seen playing in the IPL. The tournament begins on September 19, with the first match seeing Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM IST.

Image Credits: CPL Twitter