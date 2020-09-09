Nicholas Pooran Vs Shimron Hetmyer: CPL 2020 Overall Stats Comparison Ahead Of IPL 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost to St Lucia Zouks in the second CPL 2020 semi-final, with their campaign coming to an end. Chris Green’s men failed miserably in the CPL 2020 semi-final, being bundled out for just 55 runs. St Lucia managed to chase down the target in under five overs as they set up a mouth-watering CPL 2020 final with Trinbago Knight Riders. With their CPL 2020 campaign now over, two of the side’s best batsmen, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will turn their attention to the IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters Accused Of Plagiarising This Season's Anthem By Indian Rapper

Nicholas Pooran CPL 2020 campaign review

Nicholas Pooran will next be seen playing for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. The West Indian scored 168 runs in seven matches for Kings XI Punjab during the IPL 2019 and will be looking to do better this season. His form during CPL 2020 suggests that the 24-year-old is in good touch. Nicholas Pooran scored the highest individual score of the CPL 2020 when he scored an unbeaten 100 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in just 45 balls.

Nicholas Pooran ended the tournament with 245 runs from 11 matches with one century and two fifties to his name. The wicketkeeper-batsman averaged 27.22 during the CPL 2020 with a strike rate of 123.73 during the competition. The batsman will be expected to play a crucial role in the middle order as a finisher whenever he’s picked for Kings XI Punjab during the IPL 2020 as KL Rahul claimed recently in an interview that he will be donning the wicketkeeper's gloves in the tournament.

Also Read: KXIP Laud WI Import Nicholas Pooran For Hitting 45-ball CPL 2020 Hundred; Watch Video

Shimron Hetmyer CPL 2020 campaign review

After a disappointing campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer will turn up for a new team in the IPL 2020. Shimron Hetmyer, who arrived at RCB amidst much fanfare, had a forgettable IPL 2019, scoring just 90 runs in five innings. However, the batsman has warmed up for the IPL 2020 nicely with the CPL 2020.

Shimron Hetmyer scored 267 runs for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in 11 innings, with a top score of 71. The batsman scored three fifties during the CPL 2020. Shimron Hetmyer’s average during CPL 2020 was 33.37, with a strike rate of 125.94. The batsman will play for the Delhi Capitals in 2020 and will be looking to compliment the strong Indian batting the franchise has at his disposal.

Also Read: CPL 2020: TKR's Akael Hosein Takes 3-14 To Power KKR-owned Side To Final; Watch Video

Both Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have had similar campaigns for the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the CPL 2020. It will be interesting to see which of the batsman performs better in the IPL 2020 for their respective franchises. The IPL 2020 begins from September 19. There’s a possibility both Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran may play their first game of the IPL 2020 against each other, with Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters Name THIS MS Dhoni-endorsed Product As Associate Sponsor

Image Courtesy: Nicholas Pooran Instagram, Guyana Amazon Warriors Instagram