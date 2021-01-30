David Warner Shares Photo Of Daughter In Virat Kohli's Jersey; Netizens Gush Over Sight

Australia's star opening batsman, David Warner shared his daughter's joy after the 4-year-old received Indian skipper Virat Kohli's Test jersey remarking that even though he lost the recently-concluded India vs Australia Test series, he had a 'very happy girl' at home.

Taking to his Instagram, Warner shared a picture of his daughter Indi Rae in Virat Kohli's jersey saying, "I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan."

Netizens were quick to react to Warner's post, gushing over how cute his daughter looked in Kohli's jersey. Fans of cricket also rejoiced at how there was no rivalry between the two countries outside of the field, lauding Kohli for the sweet gesture.

Netizens React

What A Nice Gesture! From V.K 👏🏻❤️ — Spicy_Urvil (@urvilshah17) January 30, 2021

Fabulous ... you’ve got future little cricketers on your hands I think ... — MsH (@H_the_Cats_Fan) January 30, 2021

Nice to hear that at least off the field Australian and Indian players don't have a rivalry with each other. — JustYourAverageSchoolHatingIndianTeen (@ndmgold1) January 30, 2021

This is real love shown from your daughter for Indian cricketer @imVkohli. Proud of @imVkohli . — Yatharth Sharma (@Yathart27454568) January 30, 2021

Thanks for your heart touching compliment, love you too, brother. — Paras Thakur (@ParasTh63720092) January 30, 2021

Indi Rae wants to be Kolhi: Candice Warner

Last year, David Warner's wife Candice Warner had revealed that her middle daughter Indi Rae was one of the biggest fans of the Indian skipper talking about how she always wanted to be him when their family would play backyard cricket together. While speaking in an Australian radio show, Candice revealed that while two of their daughters aspired to become like father David Warner, or Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch, the middle one was fascinated by Virat Kohli.

"We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favorite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel," she said.

Back in 2019, Warner had posted a clip of his toddler playing cricket in the house where she could be visibly heard saying- 'I'm Virat Kohli', before hitting the shot.

India recently concluded its Test series against Australia registering a 2-1 victory. It is now looking forward to playing England in Chennai and Ahmedabad from February 5.

