Craig McMillan Points Out What Cost The Indian Batsmen Dearly In The 1st Test

Craig McMillan was very critical of the way of approach from the Indian batsmen after the top-ranked side suffered a 10-wicket loss in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. This loss also ended their unbeaten run of seven straight wins in red-ball cricket and it was their first defeat in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

McMillan on what went wrong for the Indian batsmen

While speaking to a New Zealand sports radio network, Craig McMillan said that the Indian batsmen did not make any adjustments in the way they played and that they threw their hands at the ball as they do in the Indian conditions. The former Kiwi batsman also added that when the ball does not bounce above the knee-high, one can get away with some of those shots but the same thing is not applicable when it comes to the New Zealand conditions.

Winner Takes It All

As New Zealand has already drawn first blood, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29. It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be looking to add insult to injury by coming out on top once again.

