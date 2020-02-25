DY Patil T20 Tournament Schedule, Teams, Match Venues And Live Streaming Details

With the T20 World Cup couple of months away, Team India cricketers are testing their fitness by playing in the DY Patil T20 Tournament for the year 2020 which got underway on Monday, 24th February. Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also a part of the ongoing tournament. The tournament will also see the likes of Shivam Dubey, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson taking the field as well. Here's all you need to know about the DY Patil T20 tournament live updates and streaming details.

Also Read: Hardik, Shikhar & Bhuvneshwar Recover Well, Set To Feature In THIS T20 Tournament

DY Patil T20 tournament: Here's how the format looks like

The DY Patil T20 tournament which will be played between 24th February 2020 to 6th March 2020 will witness a total of 16 teams fighting for the trophy. All the teams are divided into four groups for the 24 league stage matches followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Also Read: What Happened To Hardik Pandya And When Will The Star All Rounder Return?

DY Patil T20 tournament: Here's how the teams have been divided

Group A: D.Y. Patil ‘A’, Mumbai Customs, Jain Irrigation, Indian Oil

Group B: D.Y. Patil ‘B’, Central Railway, Income Tax, BPCL

Group C: Reliance 1, CAG, Indian Navy, Bank of Baroda

Group D: Canara Bank, Air India, RBI, Western Railway.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya To Play For Reliance In Upcoming Corporate T20 Tournament In Mumbai: Report

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule

The matches in the DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 will be taking place at Dr DY Patil University Ground and Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, RCP Ghansoli, DYP, Talegaon. Here's all the details about the DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 1

Feb 24th 11.00 am Mumbai Customs vs Jain Irrigation, Dr. DY Patil University Ground

11.00 am Indian Navy vs Bank of Baroda Dr. DY Patil Stadium

3.45 pm Canara Bank vs Air India, Dr. DY Patil University Ground

3.45 pm D.Y. Patil ‘B’ vs Central Railway, Dr. DY Patil Stadium

Also Read: Hope Hardik Pandya Gets To Play Some Cricket Before IPL: MI Bowling Coach Bond

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 2

Feb 25th 11.00 am Income Tax vs BPCL, Dr DY Patil University Ground

11.00 am Reliance 1 vs Indian Navy, Dr. DY Patil Stadium

3.45 pm RBI vs Western Railway, Dr. D.Y. Patil University Ground

3.45 pm D.Y. Patil ‘A’ vs Indian Oil, Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 3

Feb 27th 11.00 am Canara Bank vs RBI, Dr. DY Patil University Ground

11.00 am Mumbai Customs vs Indian Oil, Dr. DY Patil Stadium

3.45 pm Central Railway vs BPCL, Dr. DY Patil University Ground

3.45 pm D.Y. Patil ‘B’ vs Income Tax, Dr DY Patil Stadium

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 4

Feb 28th 11.00 am Air India vs Western Railway, Dr.DY Patil University Ground

11.00 am CAG vs Indian Navy, Dr. DY Patil Stadium

3.45 pm Jain Irrigation vs Indian Oil, Dr. DY Patil University Ground

3.45 pm Reliance 1 vs Bank of Baroda, Dr DY Patil Stadium

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 5

Feb 29th 11.00 am DY Patil ‘B’ vs BPCL, DYP, Talegaon

3.45 pm DY Patil ‘A’ vs Jain Irrigation, DYP, Talegaon

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 6

Mar 2nd 11.00 am CAG vs Bank of Baroda, Dr DY Patil University Ground

11.00 am Air India vs RBI, Dr DY Patil Stadium

3.45 pm Central Railway vs Income Tax, Dr DY Patil University Ground

3.45 pm DY Patil ‘A’ vs Mumbai Customs, Dr DY Patil Stadium

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 7

Mar 3rd 11.00 am Canara Bank vs Western Railway, RCP, Ghansoli

3.45 pm Reliance 1 vs CAG RCP, Ghansoli

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: DAY 8

Mar 4th Quarterfinal 1: A1 vs C2

Quarterfinal 2: B1 vs D2

Quarterfinal 3: A2 vs C1

Quarterfinal 4: B2 vs D1

DY Patil T20 tournament 2020 schedule: Day 9

Mar 6th Semi-Final 1: Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF4

Semi-Final 2: Winner of QF2 vs Winner of QF3

Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2

DY Patil T20 tournament live streaming and DY Patil T20 tournament live score

The DY Patil T20 tournament live streaming and DY Patil T20 tournament live score can be viewed on the YouTube channel called Tenniscricketin.live.