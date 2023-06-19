TNPL 2023: 'Flying' Ashwin Leaves Everyone Flabbergasted With Splendid Diving Catch- WATCH

Why you’re reading this: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 has started with storming performances and a few brilliant athleticism from players during the field. The Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers has been one of the top notch games in the tournament so far in which Ravichandran Ashwin’s team, The Dindigul Dragons bowled out the Madurai Panthers for just 123 runs.

3 things you need to know

Jagatheesan Koushik was the top run scorer for Madurai Panthers(45)

Madurai Panthers lost the game by 7 wickets

Murugan Ashwin takes a outstanding catch during the clash between The Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers

What was the most iconic moment of the TNPL 2023 match no.8?

Siechem Madurai Panthers bowler Muruguan Ashwin pulled off a outstanding catch while running backwards during the fixture number eight of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The outstanding display came against the odds as Dindigul Dragons cruised to a seven-wicket triumph at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s team won the toss and decided to bowl first and their decision was beneficial for them as their tactics worked against Siechem Madurai Panthers, who were all-out for 123 in 19.3 overs. It was a tough battle between the two as Dindigul Dragons lost their starting pair of Shivam Singh (9) and Vimal Khumar (6) cheaply during the chase.

Singh keeps Siechem Madurai Panthers in the game with an opening burst of three wickets.

One of the most iconic moments of the match was Murugan Ashwin’s astonishing catch to reduce the chasing team to 32/3. Madurai Panthers’ left arm bowler known for his pace Gurjapneet Singh bowled a solid full length delivery outside of the stump. The batter slashed it hard over and mistimed it as the ball went flying over point. Murugan Ashwin ran back and dived to grab it with both hands. It was the third dismissal for Dindigul Dragons within the powerplay and also the third wicket for Gurjapneet in the game.

How did the Siechem Madurai Panthers lose the battle?

After the Murugan’s catch the team and the fans' hopes peaked. However, Baba Indrajith who scored 78 runs off 48 balls and Adithya Ganesh scoring 22 runs in 22 balls played an unbreakable partnership of 92 runs for the fourth wicket to roar the Dragons to a stunning win in just 14.1 overs.

Dragons’ Indrajithhit seven boundaries and four sixes in his spectacular batting. Gurjapneet took all three of the wickets that fell for Siechem Madurai Panthers, finishing with figures of 3/18 from his four overs.