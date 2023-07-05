Bizzare Moment In TNPL Leaves everyone Startled, Commentators Say 'can't Believe My Eyes'

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is currently taking place in full swing and after R Ashwin's bizarre review a couple of weeks ago, another unusual instance has occurred in the league. This time a catch at the boundary has raised the eyebrows of the cricket fraternity. The fielder took the catch cleanly, the commentator described it by stating "I can't believe my eyes," yet it wasn't given out. Know why.

3 things you need to know:

TNPL 2023 is going in full swing

In the 26th match, Dindigul Dragons were up against Salem Spartans

The match caught the attention of cricket fans as a peculiar incident occurred during the match

Also Read | WATCH: Salem Spartans captain concedes 18 runs off last legal delivery in TNPL 2023 match

A bizzare moment in TNPL stuns everyone

It was match number 26 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League where Salem Spartans were up against Dindigul Dragons. Batting first, Spartans got off to a decent start as batsmen were going almost 10 in over in the powerplay. In the penultimate over before the field got spread, Saravana Kumar, who was taken for plenty already bowled one short, and R Kavin hooked it towards the long leg region. The fielder Aushik Srinivas was stationed there but instead of going for an acrobatic attempt to get the dismissal or save 6 important runs- an effort that has become a part and parcel of the game over the years- he went over the boundary to take the catch and threw it back. 6 runs were given. The commentators also were left astonished. Here's what transpired at Indian Cement Company Ground.

Also Read | 'If the evidence is conclusive...'; Ashwin opens up on counter-reviewing a DRS during TNPL

With the 6, Spartans reached their 50.

Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons: Match Summary

Even after attaining a good start, the Spartans could not register a mammoth total on the board yet a tricky score of 160 always brings an outside chance. Not in this case though, as Dragons' Baba Indrajith played arguably his finest T20 knock and got his team past the target quickly. Indrajith went unbeaten on 83 and thereby became the player of the match. The bottom line read - Dindigul Dragons defeated Salem Spartans by 7 wickets.